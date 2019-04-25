Alleged wife killer Rob Packham's defence to present closing argument in trial
Prosecutor Susan Galloway on Wednesday wrapped up the State’s argument in the Western Cape High Court, saying that Rob Packham’s version was fabricated and should be rejected by the court.
CAPE TOWN - The defence for alleged wife killer Rob Packham is expected to present its closing argument on Thursday morning.
Prosecutor Susan Galloway on Wednesday wrapped up the State’s argument in the Western Cape High Court.
The Constantia businessman was arrested shortly after Gill Packham’s body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at the Diep River train station in February 2018.
Galloway said that Rob Packham’s version was fabricated and should be rejected by the court.
She’s argued that Packham killed his wife, disposed of the murder weapon, placed her body in the boot of her car and set it alight.
Galloway questioned the accused’s conduct around the time of his wife’s disappearance, making several points including that he arranged an alibi, never reported her missing, changed the tyres on his Audi and missed a meeting with the investigating officer.
Advocate Craig Webster was still finalising the defence’s papers on Wednesday and asked for an adjournment until Thursday to present argument.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Mokgoro report says neither Mrwebi nor Jiba is fit for the NPA
-
Molefe just can’t win: Another court orders him to pay back the Eskom money
-
It's our right to campaign anywhere, says Magashule after cold Hermanus welcome
-
Molefe's options limited in bid to keep R30m Eskom pension
-
CARTOON: Fair weather fiends
-
Mokgoro Inquiry: These are the key findings against Jiba and Mrwebi
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.