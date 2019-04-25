Alleged wife killer Rob Packham's defence to present closing argument in trial

Prosecutor Susan Galloway on Wednesday wrapped up the State’s argument in the Western Cape High Court, saying that Rob Packham’s version was fabricated and should be rejected by the court.

CAPE TOWN - The defence for alleged wife killer Rob Packham is expected to present its closing argument on Thursday morning.

Prosecutor Susan Galloway on Wednesday wrapped up the State’s argument in the Western Cape High Court.

The Constantia businessman was arrested shortly after Gill Packham’s body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at the Diep River train station in February 2018.

Galloway said that Rob Packham’s version was fabricated and should be rejected by the court.

She’s argued that Packham killed his wife, disposed of the murder weapon, placed her body in the boot of her car and set it alight.

Galloway questioned the accused’s conduct around the time of his wife’s disappearance, making several points including that he arranged an alibi, never reported her missing, changed the tyres on his Audi and missed a meeting with the investigating officer.

Advocate Craig Webster was still finalising the defence’s papers on Wednesday and asked for an adjournment until Thursday to present argument.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)