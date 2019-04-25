Alex protest leaders accused of benefitting financially from renewal project

The City's spokesperson, Luyanda Mfeka, says protest convenor Sandile Mavundla and ANC councillor Tefo Raphadu are now under investigation.

JOHANNESBURG - Some leaders from the Alexandra shutdown movement are being accused of benefitting financially from the Alexandra Renewal Project.

Those cited in the City of Johannesburg’s investigation into the multi-million-rand project include protest convenor Sandile Mavundla and African National Congress (ANC) councillor Tefo Raphadu.

Mavundla was at the forefront of the recent protests in the township.

The demonstrations have since been suspended following intervention by the national government.

The City of Johannesburg said that its investigation found that Mavundla and Raphadu, via a company known as Ditlhodi, were awarded a contract of just over R160,000 a month to liaise with Alexandra Renewal Project on behalf of residents.

It said that this took place in 2015, just over two months after they started Ditlhodi Development.

However, the Gauteng government withdrew funding for Ditlhodi in 2018.

In February 2019, the city also informed the company that it will also be stopping funding.

The city's spokesperson, Luyanda Mfeka, said that Mavundla and Raphadu are now under investigation.

“There are a number of investigations into the Alexandra Renewal Project and why it was unsuccessful. One such investigation is being run by the City, while a number of institutions are running parallel investigations as well.”

Mavundla confirmed some of the findings but denied others.

“That’s a fabricated and baseless statement, we are working for Alexandra Renewal Project.”

Meanwhile, the national government has since set up a task team to look into Alexandra's issues.