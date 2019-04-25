Ace Magashule: ANC’s election candidates list will not be amended
The list includes controversial figures like former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba, who resigned amid various allegations and the release of a private sex tape in 2018 and Magashule himself.
CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule said that sinister forces are behind a call for the ruling party to remove certain individuals from its election list.
Magashule said the list is a done deal.
He made the statement while campaigning in Hermanus on Wednesday.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called out the ANC for having controversial figures like Magashule on its election list.
However, Magashule said that the list will not be amended.
“The matter has been finalised and it’s a product of the national executive committee. There a people who are trying to be naughty,” said Magashule.
He said the list has been submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission and is therefore final.
Situation is tense with more and more ANC supporters demanding to go in. JF pic.twitter.com/iaGyeEO7sJ— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 24, 2019
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
