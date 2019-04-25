Amcu under threat of being deregistered as union

Amcu has failed to hold congresses since its inception, along with a lack of financial disclosures.

JOHANNESBURG - There are now questions over the fate of union Amcu after a notice was filled by the Labour Registrar this week, stating an intention to deregister the union, which has close to 250,000 members.

Although Amcu can continue operating should the Labour Registrar decide to revoke its registration, it would do so with close to no powers.

Labour relations Advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe is empowered by the Labour Relations Act to cancel the registration of unions and other related bodies should they cease to function according to the provisions in the Act, which includes the regular disclosure of financial statements.

If Amcu leaders fail to provide compelling reasons as to why it should remain registered as a union, the organisation will cease to be allowed play its role in the collective bargaining system on behalf of its members.

The other implication is that while the union can continue to function, it would not be able to act as a recognised entity by employers.

Amcu represents the majority of workers on the platinum belt and has engaged in prolonged wage-related strikes, which have in past years brought the industry to its knees.

Negotiations in the sector are expected to get underway soon.

Molefe recently told Eyewitness News that the union would have to hold an elective congress by the end of May to retain its status.

This is one of the issues he cited as proof that Amcu has ceased operating as a trade union, due to the deviation from its own constitution.

Amcu leader Joseph Mathunjwa has declined to comment on the issue for close to a month.

