2 Mpumalanga men suspected of child rape, murder killed by community members

The bodies of the two little girls - aged six and seven - were found in a ditch in White River on Wednesday after they failed to return home from school earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police are investigating two more cases of murder after community members allegedly killed two men accused of being behind the deaths of two young children on Thursday morning.

It is suspected that one of the children were raped.

“Two men were set alight and their houses also torched under the auspices that they are being suspected of being responsible for the killing of the two children,” said police spokesperson Leonard Hlathi.

He urged community members to refrain from taking the law into their own hands as it is criminal.

“So, we have opened other two counts of murder,” he said.

Hlathi said the post-mortem revealed that one of the children, the six-year-old, was raped. He said the result was going to assist the police investigation.