Zimbabwe issues alert for increased malaria cases

HARARE – An alert of cases of increased malaria cases has been issued in Zimbabwe.

The spike is being linked to stagnant pools of water left in the wake of Cyclone Idai, which killed at least 344 people in Zimbabwe.

Health authorities say cases of malaria are up 25% in eastern Zimbabwe, compared to the same period last year.

Nearly 50,000 cases of the mosquito-born disease have been reported in Manicaland since January.

The province is attractive to tourists wanting to go off the beaten track - it’s evergreen forests are popular with South African birders, and its mountains with hikers.

But the districts of Chimanimani and Chipinge were hard-hit by Cyclone Idai last month.

National malaria coordinator Joseph Mberikunashe told the state-run Herald that pools of stagnant water left in the wake of the cyclone had fuelled the spread of mosquitoes.