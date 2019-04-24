View all in Latest
Witness left shocked after man killed in Tygerberg Hospital shooting

A man was shot dead on the hospital’s grounds on Tuesday.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have launched an investigation following a shooting at Tygerberg Hospital.

A man was shot dead on the hospital’s grounds on Tuesday.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage.

Tygerberg Hospital spokesperson Laticia Pienaar said that police are looking into the fatal shooting.

“Staff will receive necessary counselling through our employee assistance programme.”

Meanwhile, a woman, who wants to remain anonymous, was at the hospital at the time of the shooting and said that she was left shocked by what she witnessed.

“They shot this guy three times in his face.”

The woman said that she was in the taxi waiting to leave the hospital’s premises when the shots were fired.

“When I looked I saw a man, with a hoodie one, running. He then shot the man and ran off.”

