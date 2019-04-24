WC govt expects dam levels to recover as rainy season approaches

-
Tony Leon: SA's current economic, political situation same as in 1989Politics
How you can help KZN and EC flood victimsLocal
Lesufi hopes to find middle ground with Driehoek walkway collapse lawsuitsLocal
US denies possessing advance intel on Sri Lanka attacksWorld
WC govt expects dam levels to recover as rainy season approachesLocal
Sibanye-Stillwater production yet to return to normal after wage strike endsBusiness
Alex protest leaders looking forward to inter-ministerial committee meetingLocal
Struggle stalwarts urge voters to hold politicians accountablePolitics
50 at 25: 'What difference will voting make?'Politics
Malema: Thabo Mbeki won’t save ANC from EFF thrashing at pollsPolitics
Leon: SA currently battling bad economics, very bad politicsPolitics
Patricia de Lille challenges DA to prove she was fired as CT mayorPolitics
Malema: The EFF is the biggest player in this electionPolitics
Mbeki: There was a time I couldn’t campaign for the ANCPolitics
Malema: ANC 'resurrected' Mbeki because of the EFFPolitics
DA not ruling out any coalitions in key election battle provincesPolitics
Struggle stalwarts urge voters to hold politicians accountablePolitics
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of electionsOpinion
OPINION: Semenya v IAAF: Implications for women’s participation in sportOpinion
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor peopleOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
Rand falls as US data bolsters dollarBusiness
Chris Maroleng ‘devastated’ by dismissal from SABCBusiness
Rand slips on stronger dollar, stocks upBusiness
Samsung delays launch of folding Galaxy smartphoneBusiness
UPDATE: Fired SABC COO Chris Maroleng to appeal disciplinary findingsBusiness
Gordhan: Eskom will continue to need short-term bailouts until it's stabilisedBusiness
Jennifer Garner leads People magazine’s beautiful listLifestyle
Critics gush over the spectacle and story of ‘Avengers: Endgame’Lifestyle
PowerBall results: Tuesday 23 April 2019Lifestyle
Berlin court rules yoga can count as vocational trainingLifestyle
Rebel Wilson says she wants diverse acting rolesLifestyle
Train Comedy: Entertaining Cape Town commutersLifestyle
Hollywood celebrates the finale of the 'Avengers' moviesLifestyle
Facebook's flood of languages leave it struggling to monitor contentLifestyle
UK royals publish photos of Prince Louis to mark first birthdayLifestyle
Long breaks fastest goal record as Gray snatches late point for WatfordSport
Guardiola hits backs at Solskjaer’s ‘tactical’ fouling jibeSport
Elbow injury forces Anderson to skip clay seasonSport
Hendricks gets Mumbai Indians call-upSport
Sundowns draw level with Pirates after win over ChippaSport
Xasa warns of ‘serious repercussions’ if sports transformation targets not metSport
WC govt expects dam levels to recover as rainy season approaches
The City of Cape Town said that it is unable to relax level 3 water restrictions at this stage with the average dam level at 47.5% and collective water consumption at 585 million litres per day.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government expects dams to recover further as the rainy season approaches.
However, there’s still some uncertainty around the 2019 winter season.
The average dam level across the entire province is at 34.5%.
Western Cape Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan said that they remain hopeful.
“We do expect more rain in the months to come, and we certainly hope that we’ll see dam levels recover even further.”
Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town said that it is unable to relax level 3 water restrictions at this stage with the average dam level at 47.5% and collective water consumption at 585 million litres per day.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
