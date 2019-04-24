WC govt expects dam levels to recover as rainy season approaches

The City of Cape Town said that it is unable to relax level 3 water restrictions at this stage with the average dam level at 47.5% and collective water consumption at 585 million litres per day.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government expects dams to recover further as the rainy season approaches.

However, there’s still some uncertainty around the 2019 winter season.

The average dam level across the entire province is at 34.5%.

Western Cape Environmental Affairs spokesperson James-Brent Styan said that they remain hopeful.

“We do expect more rain in the months to come, and we certainly hope that we’ll see dam levels recover even further.”

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town said that it is unable to relax level 3 water restrictions at this stage with the average dam level at 47.5% and collective water consumption at 585 million litres per day.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)