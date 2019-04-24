Trump misses tax return deadline, legal battle likely
That deadline was extended to 23 April. But President Donald Trump has signalled he does not want his financial information disclosed.
WASHINGTON - The White House has refused to meet a Tuesday deadline to deliver six years of President Donald Trump’s tax returns to Congress, escalating a battle that is expected to head to court.
The House Ways and Means Committee’s chairman, Richard Neal, had given the Internal Revenue Service until April 10 to turn over the president’s personal tax returns, and those of several entities connected to Trump, for 2013 through 2018.
That deadline was extended to 23 April. But Trump has signalled he does not want his financial information disclosed, repeating his oft-used excuse during the 2016 presidential campaign that he would not release his tax returns while under audit by the IRS.
Trump broke with a long-established norm during the 2016 elections by refusing to release the returns as most presidents have done since the 1970s even though it is not required by law.
“The president is pretty clear: Once he’s out of the audit, he will think about doing it,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told Fox News on Tuesday.
“He’s not inclined to do so at this time.”
The US Treasury Department said it was reviewing Neal’s request and consulting with the Justice Department, and that there were “serious constitutional questions” related to the request.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in a letter to Neal, said the department would render a final decision by 6 May on whether or not to comply.
But Mnuchin also warned that congressional Democrats, through the Ways and Means demand, were seeking “to obtain and expose the president’s tax returns.”
Democrats have warned that legal action, such as a subpoena of financial data, could follow if the Trump administration does not comply, precipitating a lengthy battle in the courts.
In requesting the tax returns, Democrats have cited a little-known law that allows Congress to review anyone’s returns to conduct an investigation.
Popular in World
-
Sri Lanka police hunting more suspects linked to suicide bombings
-
Saudi in mass execution of 37 convicted of 'terrorism'
-
Mbeki urges respect for Sudan’s sovereignty
-
The deadly Sri Lanka bombings: What happened?
-
North Korea's Kim arrives in Russia for summit with Putin
-
Sri Lanka attacks: What we know so far
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.