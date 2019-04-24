Students to benefit from over 6,000 apartments to be built in Joburg

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
Go

Students to benefit from over 6,000 apartments to be built in Joburg

Mayor Herman Mashaba has announced what he called the biggest investment in local government of R20 billion.

Plans for the buildings set to be constructed in and around the City of Johannesburg. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
Plans for the buildings set to be constructed in and around the City of Johannesburg. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Over 6,000 apartments, mainly for students, will be built in the next six to eight months in the City of Johannesburg.

Mayor Herman Mashaba has announced what he called the biggest investment in local government of R20 billion.

Twenty developments with 81 properties will provide students with low-cost housing and mixed-use developments.

Investors in the project are all South African companies.

Ten thousand jobs will be created when the inner city of Johannesburg becomes a construction site as Mashaba's rejuvenation project will get under way in the next six months.

“This project is also important for one other reason, it will play a massive role in our efforts to bolster Johannesburg’s economy.”

Rental for the units will range from R900 to R4,500 per month.

Mashaba added that: “In the request for proposals, the city insisted that for each development, there should be a minimum non-negotiable stipulation that 20% of the total developments cater for the R900 per unit per month rental category.”

Seventy more properties are now out for tender out of the more than 500 properties that the city is rescuing from illegal occupation.

WATCH: Mayor Mashaba announces inner-city investment

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA