Struggle stalwarts urge voters to hold politicians accountable
Eyewitness News spoke to freedom fighters Murphy Morobe, Barbara Masekela and Mavuso Msimang, who have reflected on the importance of this year’s polls, 25 years into democracy.
JOHANNESBURG – As the country edges closer to next months’ elections, several struggle stalwarts have urged voters to demand a clearer vision for the country.
In the run-up to next month’s polls, political parties have spent a considerable amount of time making bold promises.
Masekela wants voters to be more discerning and demand cogent plans from politicians.
“We must demand something of the people we vote for. What do they know about the economy for instance? A modern economy, not that old economy of only regaining land and having land and being happy.”
Masekela said that political parties have been focusing on getting people to register to vote and not what that vote means.
“What does it mean to have the vote? What can you change by having the vote? Is just vote but again it’s typical of, it’s the national characteristic that we have.”
Meanwhile, Msimang and Morobe have also emphasised the need for young people to vote, saying it’s an opportunity to change the course of their future.
PODCAST: Political elders weigh in on 25 years
