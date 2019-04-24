Struggle stalwarts urge voters to hold politicians accountable

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
Go

Struggle stalwarts urge voters to hold politicians accountable

Eyewitness News spoke to freedom fighters Murphy Morobe, Barbara Masekela and Mavuso Msimang, who have reflected on the importance of this year’s polls, 25 years into democracy.

FILE: Struggle stalwart Mavuso Msimang. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Struggle stalwart Mavuso Msimang. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
12 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – As the country edges closer to next months’ elections, several struggle stalwarts have urged voters to demand a clearer vision for the country.

Eyewitness News spoke to freedom fighters Murphy Morobe, Barbara Masekela and Mavuso Msimang, who have reflected on the importance of this year’s polls, 25 years into democracy.

In the run-up to next month’s polls, political parties have spent a considerable amount of time making bold promises.

Masekela wants voters to be more discerning and demand cogent plans from politicians.

“We must demand something of the people we vote for. What do they know about the economy for instance? A modern economy, not that old economy of only regaining land and having land and being happy.”

Masekela said that political parties have been focusing on getting people to register to vote and not what that vote means.

“What does it mean to have the vote? What can you change by having the vote? Is just vote but again it’s typical of, it’s the national characteristic that we have.”

Meanwhile, Msimang and Morobe have also emphasised the need for young people to vote, saying it’s an opportunity to change the course of their future.

PODCAST: Political elders weigh in on 25 years

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA