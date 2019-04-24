Sibanye-Stillwater production yet to return to normal after wage strike ends

A pay-less stay away of almost five months was called off last week after Amcu signed a wage agreement with Sibanye, settling on less than what they had demanded.

JOHANNESBURG - While thousands of workers have returned to their posts at Sibanye-Stillwater’s gold operations, production is expected to take a while to pick up.

A payless stay away of almost five months was called off last week after the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) signed a wage agreement with Sibanye, settling on less than what they had demanded.

Instead of a R1,000 increase, the union agreed on R700 for the next two years and R825 for the following year.

Head of stakeholder relations at Sibanye-Stillwater, Thabisile Phumo, said that the miners were offered transport to bring them back to work in the Free State and Gauteng, but because of Easter weekend delays, this has not happened.

Phumo said that even after returning, the miners will not get down to work immediately.

“The employees who were on strike will undergo retraining as well as medical fitness tests to ensure that when they go underground they are ready to resume their normal duties.”

She says the results of some of these tests may affect the number of workers who will resume their duties.

