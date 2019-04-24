SA psychiatry body takes swipe at IAAF plan to amend gender rules

-
15 dead in huge blast in northwest SyriaWorld
ANC feels vindicated by High Court ruling over Free State election listsPolitics
Gordhan’s lawyers want clarity on Mkhwebane's Sars rogue unit probePolitics
SA psychiatry body takes swipe at IAAF plan to amend gender rulesLocal
R20bn project will create 10,000 jobs in City of JohannesburgLocal
Maimane reports back on meeting with IEC over Alex protestsPolitics
Tony Leon: SA's current economic, political situation same as in 1989Politics
Struggle stalwarts urge voters to hold politicians accountablePolitics
50 at 25: 'What difference will voting make?'Politics
Malema: Thabo Mbeki won’t save ANC from EFF thrashing at pollsPolitics
Leon: SA currently battling bad economics, very bad politicsPolitics
Patricia de Lille challenges DA to prove she was fired as CT mayorPolitics
Malema: The EFF is the biggest player in this electionPolitics
Mbeki: There was a time I couldn’t campaign for the ANCPolitics
Malema: ANC 'resurrected' Mbeki because of the EFFPolitics
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of electionsOpinion
OPINION: Semenya v IAAF: Implications for women’s participation in sportOpinion
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor peopleOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
South African consumer confidence dips further in Q1Local
Sibanye-Stillwater production yet to return to normal after wage strike endsBusiness
Rand falls as US data bolsters dollarBusiness
Chris Maroleng ‘devastated’ by dismissal from SABCBusiness
Rand slips on stronger dollar, stocks upBusiness
Samsung delays launch of folding Galaxy smartphoneBusiness
Diddy's focus is on family after Kim Porter's deathLifestyle
Jennifer Garner leads People magazine’s beautiful listLifestyle
Critics gush over the spectacle and story of ‘Avengers: Endgame’Lifestyle
PowerBall results: Tuesday 23 April 2019Lifestyle
Berlin court rules yoga can count as vocational trainingLifestyle
Rebel Wilson says she wants diverse acting rolesLifestyle
Train Comedy: Entertaining Cape Town commutersLifestyle
Hollywood celebrates the finale of the 'Avengers' moviesLifestyle
Facebook's flood of languages leave it struggling to monitor contentLifestyle
Van der Dussen: International T20 tournaments pivotal to my developmentSport
PSL & Sundowns submit documents to PSL on Wayne Arendse sanctionSport
Cape Town City's McCarthy angered by poor state of refereeing in PSLSport
Long breaks fastest goal record as Gray snatches late point for WatfordSport
Guardiola hits backs at Solskjaer’s ‘tactical’ fouling jibeSport
Elbow injury forces Anderson to skip clay seasonSport
What does a 5-month mining strike mean for the community?Local
Malema: The EFF is the biggest player in this electionPolitics
Mbeki: There was a time I couldn’t campaign for the ANCPolitics
Coastal mudslides, floods leave SA devastatedLocal
Sri Lanka mourns bombing victimsWorld
Train Comedy: Entertaining Cape Town commutersLifestyle
DA challenges ANC to reveal its premier candidatesPolitics
The deadly Sri Lanka bombings: What happened?World
Who is the Judas in your life?Lifestyle
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
SA psychiatry body takes swipe at IAAF plan to amend gender rules
The South African Society of Psychiatrists said the IAAF’s intentions to limit testosterone levels for female athletes was medically unethical and a violation of human rights.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Society of Psychiatrists has weighed in on the IAAF's intention to amend its gender rules for female athletes.
The international athletics body and South Africa's Caster Semenya have been at loggerheads at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
The court is expected to make its decision on whether the IAAF was justified in its intention to amend its gender rules for female athletes with higher testosterone levels at the end of April.
However, the South African Society of Psychiatrists said the IAAF’s intentions to limit testosterone levels for female athletes was medically unethical, a violation of human rights, and failed to recognise the evidence for natural variations in human gender.
The body also said the IAAF was violating the long-standing principle that athletes compete on the basis of natural talent by “imposing an artificial intervention to alter their natural ability”.
Durban flood death toll rises to at least 51 - dept8 hours ago
Tony Leon: SA's current economic, political situation same as in 19895 hours ago
KZN residents still reeling from devastating deadly floodsone hour ago
Malema: Thabo Mbeki won’t save ANC from EFF thrashing at polls7 hours ago
Coastal mudslides, floods leave SA devastated20 hours ago
Rob Packham’s version of wife’s murder ‘fabricated’55 minutes ago
