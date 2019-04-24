Rob Packham’s version of wife’s murder ‘fabricated’
Prosecutor Susan Galloway said while he testified, murder accused Rob Packham spoke in a confident, sometimes superior manner, sounding well-rehearsed.
CAPE TOWN - In the trial of alleged wife killer Rob Packham, the State has argued the accused’s version had been fabricated and should be rejected.
The Western Cape High Court on Wednesday heard closing argument from the prosecution.
The Constantia businessman was arrested shortly after Gill Packham's body was found in the boot of her burnt-out BMW at the Diep River train station in February 2018.
Prosecutor Susan Galloway argued that Packham killed his wife, disposed of the murder weapon, placed her body in the boot of her car and set it alight.
She said the accused found himself in a tight spot with two women in his life - his wife and his mistress, who also took to the witness stand.
Galloway said while testifying, Packham spoke in a confident, sometimes superior manner, sounding well-rehearsed and at times becoming sarcastic and argumentative.
She told the court Packham's conduct on the day of his wife's disappearance was not consistent with the conduct of a person in his situation as he failed to report his wife missing and missed a meeting with the investigating officer hours after her car was found alight.
Last week, Packham offered the court a different scenario, saying there was a possibility his wife could have been kidnapped and murdered by an unknown culprit.
