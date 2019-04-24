View all in Latest
Residents recount panic, horror of deadly KZN floods

The eThekwini Municipality has been hit by heavy rains that have resulted in mudslides.

FILE: Damage to property in Rockview Road, Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal, during flooding in late April 2019. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: Damage to property in Rockview Road, Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal, during flooding in late April 2019. Picture: Supplied.
one minute ago

JOHANNESBURG - Some Durban residents who witnessed the deadly floods that claimed at least 32 lives and displaced hundreds more have recounted the panic and horror.

The eThekwini Municipality has been hit by heavy rains that have resulted in mudslides.

Aid is expected to start pouring in to help those affected. Most people are being housed in community halls.

Nokhanyo Zungu from New Germany said that she was woken up in the early hours of on Tuesday by the loud screams of a woman whose house was literally falling apart.

“She lost her mind. She was traumatised. We tried to get into the bedroom, but the water was too high and the bodies of her two sons were inside.”

Mthandeni Zulu from Umlazi said that he saw a house crashing down with a seven-year-old boy inside.

“I’m shocked, I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. I tried to help him, but he was too deep in the water... I failed.”

The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance Department said that the MEC and other officials have been deployed around Durban to assist with search and rescue operations.

Mop-up operations are also expected to begin in earnest as communities try to salvage what’s left of their belongings and rebuild their lives.

WATCH: Coastal mudslides, floods leave SA devastated

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

