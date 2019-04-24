Residents recount panic, horror of deadly KZN floods
The eThekwini Municipality has been hit by heavy rains that have resulted in mudslides.
JOHANNESBURG - Some Durban residents who witnessed the deadly floods that claimed at least 32 lives and displaced hundreds more have recounted the panic and horror.
The eThekwini Municipality has been hit by heavy rains that have resulted in mudslides.
Aid is expected to start pouring in to help those affected. Most people are being housed in community halls.
Nokhanyo Zungu from New Germany said that she was woken up in the early hours of on Tuesday by the loud screams of a woman whose house was literally falling apart.
“She lost her mind. She was traumatised. We tried to get into the bedroom, but the water was too high and the bodies of her two sons were inside.”
Mthandeni Zulu from Umlazi said that he saw a house crashing down with a seven-year-old boy inside.
“I’m shocked, I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. I tried to help him, but he was too deep in the water... I failed.”
The KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance Department said that the MEC and other officials have been deployed around Durban to assist with search and rescue operations.
Mop-up operations are also expected to begin in earnest as communities try to salvage what’s left of their belongings and rebuild their lives.
WATCH: Coastal mudslides, floods leave SA devastated
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Chris Maroleng ‘devastated’ by dismissal from SABC
-
6-month-old baby among dead in Durban floods
-
Malema: ANC 'resurrected' Mbeki because of the EFF
-
Coastal mudslides, floods leave SA devastated
-
Drunk driver 11 times over legal limit arrested in Joburg
-
KZN floods, mudslides claim at least 23 lives - dept
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.