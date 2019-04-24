PSL & Sundowns submit documents to PSL on Wayne Arendse sanction

Wayne Arendse and Sundowns were found guilty of illegally fielding the player in a league match against Bidvest Wits back in January and the matter has dragged on for months.

JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League and Mamelodi Sundowns have made written submissions to the PSL’s independent disciplinary committee in an effort to speed up the impending sanction on defender Wayne Arendse.

Arendse and Sundowns were found guilty of illegally fielding the player in a league match against Bidvest Wits back in January. The matter has dragged on for months, with PSL prosecutor Nande Becker stating in a press conference a few weeks ago that the reigning champion's busy CAF Champions League schedule has contributed significantly in the sanction process being finalised.

On Wednesday PSL spokesperson Luxolo September gave an update on the situation that has irritated Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane in recent weeks.

“There have been numerous postponement requests from Mamelodi Sundowns which were granted by the DC. The latest on the matter is that all the parties, the PSL with our prosecutor Mr Nande Becker, Mamelodi Sundowns and also Mr Wayne Arendse have since made written submissions to the disciplinary committee. This is in view of the urgency in finalising this matter, so all the parties have agreed to file this affidavit summarising the evidence which would normally be tendered orally to the DC.”

“The DC has received this submission and we are currently waiting for the DC’s decision with regards to the sanction. So, there will be no sitting in front of the DC which basically means that the process will hopefully be finalised in due course.”

After beating Chippa United 3-2 at Loftus on Tuesday afternoon and drawing level on 50 points with Orlando Pirates at the top of the Absa Premiership table, Sundowns jetted off to Morocco where they will face Wydad Casablanca in the first leg of the semifinal of the CAF Champions League on Friday.