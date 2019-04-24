PSL & Sundowns submit documents to PSL on Wayne Arendse sanction
Wayne Arendse and Sundowns were found guilty of illegally fielding the player in a league match against Bidvest Wits back in January and the matter has dragged on for months.
JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League and Mamelodi Sundowns have made written submissions to the PSL’s independent disciplinary committee in an effort to speed up the impending sanction on defender Wayne Arendse.
Arendse and Sundowns were found guilty of illegally fielding the player in a league match against Bidvest Wits back in January. The matter has dragged on for months, with PSL prosecutor Nande Becker stating in a press conference a few weeks ago that the reigning champion's busy CAF Champions League schedule has contributed significantly in the sanction process being finalised.
On Wednesday PSL spokesperson Luxolo September gave an update on the situation that has irritated Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane in recent weeks.
“There have been numerous postponement requests from Mamelodi Sundowns which were granted by the DC. The latest on the matter is that all the parties, the PSL with our prosecutor Mr Nande Becker, Mamelodi Sundowns and also Mr Wayne Arendse have since made written submissions to the disciplinary committee. This is in view of the urgency in finalising this matter, so all the parties have agreed to file this affidavit summarising the evidence which would normally be tendered orally to the DC.”
“The DC has received this submission and we are currently waiting for the DC’s decision with regards to the sanction. So, there will be no sitting in front of the DC which basically means that the process will hopefully be finalised in due course.”
After beating Chippa United 3-2 at Loftus on Tuesday afternoon and drawing level on 50 points with Orlando Pirates at the top of the Absa Premiership table, Sundowns jetted off to Morocco where they will face Wydad Casablanca in the first leg of the semifinal of the CAF Champions League on Friday.
Popular in Sport
-
Cape Town City's McCarthy angered by poor state of refereeing in PSL
-
Van der Dussen: International T20 tournaments pivotal to my development
-
Guardiola hits backs at Solskjaer’s ‘tactical’ fouling jibe
-
Long breaks fastest goal record as Gray snatches late point for Watford
-
The 2019 Proteas World Cup squad
-
SA psychiatry body takes swipe at IAAF plan to amend gender rules
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.