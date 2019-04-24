PowerBall results: Tuesday 23 April 2019

EWN brings you the winning Powerball results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 23 April 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 10, 35, 37, 46, 48 PB: 9

PowerBallPlus results: 2, 23, 25, 38, 44 PB: 9

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.