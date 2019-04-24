Patricia de Lille challenges DA to prove she was fired as CT mayor
The Good party leader has filed papers with the Western Cape High Court seeking an urgent interdict to stop the DA from making claims about her in its telemarketing elections campaign.
JOHANNESBURG - Good party leader Patricia de Lille has challenged the Democratic Alliance (DA) to present evidence to the public, proving that she was fired from the party and did not, in fact, resign.
De Lille has filed papers with the Western Cape High Court seeking an urgent interdict to stop the DA from making claims about her in its telemarketing elections campaign.
Last week, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) ordered the DA to apologise to the former Cape Town mayor for telling voters that she had been fired.
However, the DA said it would be challenging that decision.
Speaking on the Karima Brown Show on Tuesday night, De Lille said that she hopes to get a court date by the end of the week.
“I’ve put my side to the public, that’s my evidence. The DA must present their evidence to the public, so the people can make up their own and not have an opinion.”
When asked what legal process was used to fire De Lille, DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi said: “Miss De Lille has lodged papers, which we are contesting in the Cape High Court. There’s a passage here, which she is challenging; the use of the word firing. The IEC has made a ruling and we’re challenging the ruling and we’re going to the Electoral Court.”
But DA leader Mmusi Maimane stands by the party's message saying they will challenge the matter.
“When you say someone was fired, we’re challenging the very essence of that because it’s important and the IEC cannot be making arbitrary judgments of that nature. The matter will end up at the Electoral Court.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
