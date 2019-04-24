1 suspect arrested, 2 on the run after 3 women raped in Alex

It was alleged three men stormed into the house and sexually assaulted the young women, two of whom are aged 17 and 19.

JOHANNESBURG - A man suspected of rape and robbery is under police guard after community members beat him up in Alexandra on Wednesday, police say.

The man is one of three men accused of attacking three teenagers in their home early on Wednesday morning.

One of the men was arrested on the scene while the other two ran away.

The police's Steven Malatji said: “He was beaten by the community; he’s so badly injured that we had to hospitalise him but he’s under police guard [and he’ll be] charged with house robbery and rape.”