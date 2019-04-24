Numsa wants reasons for court granting Comair strike interdict

Numsa said that it wants reasons from the Labour Court for the strike interdict so that it can make decisions on its next move.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said it will meet with Comair soon as the Labour Court prepares to make a ruling on the airline’s application for an interdict.

The parties reached a stalemate over wage negotiations for staff affiliated to the union.

Numsa wanted equal pay for employees performing similar duties.

"This week, we’re also expecting the Labour Court to furnish us with reasons for granting Comair a temporary interdict for the strike. This explanation will assist us to make a final decision on a possible way forward. And, of course, we’ll have to consult our members as well for a mandate," Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said.

Both Numsa and Comair will now have to wait for the court to grant a final judgment on Comair’s application for an interdict against a potential strike.

On Friday, Numsa met with Comair under the auspices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation, and Arbitration (CCMA) in an attempt to resolve the dispute.