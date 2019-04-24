No DA apology for De Lille just yet as court ruling postponed

Patricia de Lille's lawyers asked the court to instruct the DA to desist from telling its call centre agents to tell potential voters that she was fired.

CAPE TOWN - Former Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will not be getting her apology from the Democratic Alliance (DA) just yet.

On Wednesday, De Lille approached the Cape High Court on an urgent basis to force to the DA to accede to an earlier Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) ruling instructing it to apologise to her for its election telemarketing message that it fired her as mayor.

But the court refused to make a ruling on Wednesday on the case’s merits and its urgency.

De Lille said the fight was not over and was confident the court would rule in her favour.

Her lawyers asked the court to instruct the DA to desist from telling its call centre agents to tell potential voters that it fired De Lille.

De Lille told her supporters outside the court that the DA would continue spreading lies about her.

“And now they’re beginning to find dirty tricks and lies to try to tarnish my name but as I’ve done in the past, I fought them all the way.”

Judge Robert Martin postponed the matter to Friday for a final determination on the application’s urgency.