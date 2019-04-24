Mop-up operations underway in KZN after deadly floods, mudslides

Fity-one people have died in KwaZulu-Natal, while search operations are still underway to find the five people unaccounted for.

JOHANNESBURG - Rescue workers are working to urgently restore essential infrastructure to several communities affected by this week's floods.

Fifty-one people have died in KwaZulu-Natal, while search operations are still underway to find the five people unaccounted for.

Three people have been confirmed dead in the Eastern Cape following heavy rains in the province.

Hundreds of people have been displaced following heavy rainfall over the coast over the Easter long weekend, resulting in the floods and mudslides.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the KwaZulu-Natal visiting communities hit hardest by the tragedy.

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube says mop-up operations are underway.

"Repairmen are working hard to restore electricity and water to both areas that have been cut off due to the damage to the infrastructure."