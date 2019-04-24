Molefe just can’t win: Another court orders him to pay back the Eskom money

This is the third failed challenge of the order that set aside his pension agreement and ordered that he pay back the R11 million already doled out to him.

PRETORIA - Former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe has failed in his final bid to appeal a High Court order that he pay back R11 million to the power utility.

The funds are part of a R30 million pension agreement that was paid out to him when he left the state-owned entity.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled last year that the deal was unlawful and set it aside, prompting legal steps to have him pay back the money.

Not only has the High Court rejected Molefe’s application to appeal his failed review application bid, but he’s also been slapped with a costs order.

Last year, he applied to appeal the decision but this was rejected and later turned down in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Solidarity said the latest decision was proof that Molefe had no prospect of successfully having the initial ruling overturned.