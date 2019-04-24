Molefe just can’t win: Another court orders him to pay back the Eskom money

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
Go

Molefe just can’t win: Another court orders him to pay back the Eskom money

This is the third failed challenge of the order that set aside his pension agreement and ordered that he pay back the R11 million already doled out to him.

FILE: Former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe. Picture: EWN
FILE: Former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe. Picture: EWN
52 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe has failed in his final bid to appeal a High Court order that he pay back R11 million to the power utility.

The funds are part of a R30 million pension agreement that was paid out to him when he left the state-owned entity.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled last year that the deal was unlawful and set it aside, prompting legal steps to have him pay back the money.

Not only has the High Court rejected Molefe’s application to appeal his failed review application bid, but he’s also been slapped with a costs order.

This is the third failed challenge of the order which set aside his pension agreement and ordered that he pay back the R11 million already doled out to him.

Last year, he applied to appeal the decision but this was rejected and later turned down in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Solidarity said the latest decision was proof that Molefe had no prospect of successfully having the initial ruling overturned.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA