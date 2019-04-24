Mbeki: People of Sudan, Libya must be at centre of solutions

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Thabo Mbeki said the United Nations and the African Union (AU) must put the people of Sudan and Libya at the centre of finding solutions in the troubled countries.

Mbeki has mediated between the International Criminal Court (ICC) and Sudan since the Darfur crisis, and headed the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel for Sudan.

On Libya, he condemned General Khalifa Haftar’s armed battle in Tripoli.

Mbeki said his panel worked on encouraging the Sudanese people to democratise the country through an inclusive process by religion, geography, age and gender, adding he still believed that was the best way.

“To make sure that it’s a Sudanese solution; the sovereignty of the Sudanese people about their own future has got to be respected because it’s clear there are many other people around the world who are very interested.”

On Libya, Mbeki said General Haftar must understand that the intrusion of weapons would not heal fractures in the already battered country.

“General Haftar must understand that the solution to the problem of Libya is not going to be brought about by force of arms. It’s again going to be brought about by Libyans agreeing what should happen to their country.”

At the same time, the former president said it was clear that Ukrainians believed that comedian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will champion unity and advance a determined fight against corruption.

