Mashaba denies taking sides in Tembe, JMPD officers battle
JMPD chief David Tembe and senior officers in his department have been exchanging accusations and Herman Mashaba blamed political interference for the standoff.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has denied he was taking sides in the standoff between Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe and his senior officers.
Sixty-eight senior metro police officers have accused Tembe of misconduct and inciting a revolt but lawyers who were appointed to chair the grievance hearing have withdrawn, citing delays.
Mashaba said the hearings would not be held until council agreed and passed a new reporting structure that would not allow political interference.
For weeks, Tembe and senior officers in his department have been exchanging accusations and Mashaba blamed political interference for the standoff.
“Some people refused to embrace the change and, I’m happy with the decisions I’ve taken in getting rid of some people in this administration, I’m proud of it.”
A leaked email has shown that issued instructions for reinstated officers to be suspended again until a structure he wanted was approved.
“A chief of police, before our time, was made to report to the HOD and this, unfortunately, never really worked for this administration.”
Mashaba denied he was taking sides and said he would only support officials who served the people of Johannesburg.
