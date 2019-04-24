Maroleng contemplates legal options following dismissal from SABC
The public broadcaster's board has terminated Maroleng's contract with immediate effect.
JOHANNESBURG – Former South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) COO Chris Maroleng is fighting his dismissal and maintains that everything he did during his tenure was in the best interests of the public broadcaster.
He was found guilty of three charges related to gross negligence and breaching fiduciary duties as a director.
These related to a recommendation letter for former employee Marcia Mahlalela who had left the SABC under a cloud of suspicion.
Maroleng was also found guilty of irregularly appointing and paying an allowance to one Carmen Schnider for three months for a position that did not exist in the SABC’s corporate structure.
He said that he stands by his decisions.
“I do respect and note the decision of the chairperson of the disciplinary commission to recommend as he did, however, it’s important for me to state on record that I know where I acted so as to cause harm to the SABC.”
Maroleng plans to approach the courts to have the findings and recommendations of his recent disciplinary hearing reversed.
He says he feels the need to escalate the matter.
“Currently my legal team is contemplating what our next options would be but at this stage, I do believe that we would consider formally appealing this decision through the courts.”
LISTEN: Chris Maroleng interview after SABC announces his axing
