Malema: Thabo Mbeki won’t save ANC from EFF thrashing at polls
Former President Thabo Mbeki and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema visited the African National Congress (ANC) pavilion and the EFF stall respectively at the Rand Show.
JOHANNESBURG - The Rand Show at Nasrec has become the latest battle-field ahead of May’s elections.
Former President Thabo Mbeki and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema visited the African National Congress (ANC) pavilion and the EFF stall respectively to much fanfare.
Mbeki admitted he didn’t campaign for the ANC in the past because he was embarrassed, and Malema said the ruling party is wrong if it thinks the former president will save it from the EFF.
WATCH: Malema: The EFF is the biggest player in this election
The ANC is pulling out all stops at the Rand Show.
The party pavilion is a historical tour of all the presidents; from John Langalibalele Dube to Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ushers gave visitors an account of the ANC’s achievements in the Gauteng provincial government.
Mbeki signed a wall to pledge that he will vote for the ANC, but he didn’t mince his words about the wars that have dogged his movement in recent years.
“The admission corruption and lawlessness means we, therefore, make a commitment to deal with those questions.”
The EFF stall may be smaller than the ANC’s, but the news of Malema’s arrival attracted exhibitors from other countries.
WATCH: Mbeki: There was a time I couldn’t campaign for the ANC
Malema says Mbeki will not save the ANC from a thrashing by the red berets at the polls.
“He in Gauteng, ourselves [EFF] and the ANC, we’re commanding support.”
All the parties will compete for the attention of both the electorate and media for their final rallies on 5 May.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
