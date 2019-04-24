View all in Latest
Maimane reports back on meeting with IEC over Alex protests

The DA leader claimed to have evidence that proved the ruling party was funding the protests in Alexandra.

Mmusi Maimane at the IEC's code of conduct pledge ceremony. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Mmusi Maimane at the IEC's code of conduct pledge ceremony. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane met with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)'s leadership over his complaint on the ANC funding violent shutdown protests, specifically the Alexandra protests.

Earlier this month, Alexandra residents shut down the area, demanding service delivery.

Maimane claimed to have evidence that proved the ruling party was funding these protests.

Several service delivery protests erupted in Gauteng over the past few weeks with residents threatening to stay away from the polls in May.

Maimane said the IEC promised to investigate the claims.

“Our focus is that elections are free and fair. We want to make sure that there are no shutdowns that continue and that shutdowns are not a means to political campaigning.”

