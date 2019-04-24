Lwandle residents protest for land, housing

-
Lwandle residents protest for land, housingLocal
-
Magashule gets the cold shoulder in HermanusPolitics
-
The Brexit law: What is the UK government considering putting to Parliament?World
-
City of Cape Town deploys 100 officers to fight gang crime in BonteheuwelLocal
-
Lesufi opens walkway at Hoërskool DriehoekLocal
-
No DA apology for De Lille just yet as court ruling postponedPolitics
-
Lwandle residents protest for land, housingLocal
-
Magashule gets the cold shoulder in HermanusPolitics
-
City of Cape Town deploys 100 officers to fight gang crime in BonteheuwelLocal
-
Lesufi opens walkway at Hoërskool DriehoekLocal
-
No DA apology for De Lille just yet as court ruling postponedPolitics
-
ANC feels vindicated by High Court ruling over Free State election listsPolitics
Popular Topics
-
No DA apology for De Lille just yet as court ruling postponedPolitics
-
Tony Leon: SA's current economic, political situation same as in 1989Politics
-
Struggle stalwarts urge voters to hold politicians accountablePolitics
-
50 at 25: 'What difference will voting make?'Politics
-
Malema: Thabo Mbeki won’t save ANC from EFF thrashing at pollsPolitics
-
Leon: SA currently battling bad economics, very bad politicsPolitics
-
Patricia de Lille challenges DA to prove she was fired as CT mayorPolitics
-
Malema: The EFF is the biggest player in this electionPolitics
-
Mbeki: There was a time I couldn’t campaign for the ANCPolitics
-
No DA apology for De Lille just yet as court ruling postponedPolitics
-
ANC feels vindicated by High Court ruling over Free State election listsPolitics
-
Gordhan’s lawyers want clarity on Mkhwebane's Sars rogue unit probePolitics
-
Maimane reports back on meeting with IEC over Alex protestsPolitics
-
Tony Leon: SA's current economic, political situation same as in 1989Politics
-
Struggle stalwarts urge voters to hold politicians accountablePolitics
-
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of electionsOpinion
-
OPINION: Semenya v IAAF: Implications for women’s participation in sportOpinion
-
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor peopleOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
-
Numsa wants reasons for court granting Comair strike interdictBusiness
-
South African consumer confidence dips further in Q1Local
-
Sibanye-Stillwater production yet to return to normal after wage strike endsBusiness
-
Rand falls as US data bolsters dollarBusiness
-
Chris Maroleng ‘devastated’ by dismissal from SABCBusiness
-
Rand slips on stronger dollar, stocks upBusiness
-
Netflix spared as Academy keeps Oscars rule unchangedLifestyle
-
Diddy's focus is on family after Kim Porter's deathLifestyle
-
Jennifer Garner leads People magazine’s beautiful listLifestyle
-
Critics gush over the spectacle and story of ‘Avengers: Endgame’Lifestyle
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday 23 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Berlin court rules yoga can count as vocational trainingLifestyle
-
Rebel Wilson says she wants diverse acting rolesLifestyle
-
Train Comedy: Entertaining Cape Town commutersLifestyle
-
Hollywood celebrates the finale of the 'Avengers' moviesLifestyle
-
Mercedes' Bottas out for Baku revengeSport
-
Solskjaer warns United will have to wait for next Premier League titleSport
-
First all-women team from Africa to tackle Mount EverestSport
-
SA psychiatry body takes swipe at IAAF plan to amend gender rulesLocal
-
Van der Dussen: International T20 tournaments pivotal to my developmentSport
-
PSL & Sundowns submit documents to PSL on Wayne Arendse sanctionSport
Popular Topics
-
R20bn project will create 10,000 jobs in City of JohannesburgLocal
-
What does a 5-month mining strike mean for the community?Local
-
Malema: The EFF is the biggest player in this electionPolitics
-
Mbeki: There was a time I couldn’t campaign for the ANCPolitics
-
Coastal mudslides, floods leave SA devastatedLocal
-
Sri Lanka mourns bombing victimsWorld
-
Train Comedy: Entertaining Cape Town commutersLifestyle
-
DA challenges ANC to reveal its premier candidatesPolitics
-
The deadly Sri Lanka bombings: What happened?World
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerations
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 33°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 34°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 28°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 32°C
- 19°C
Lwandle residents protest for land, housing
Earlier in the day residents illegally invaded a piece of land in the area.
CAPE TOWN - Lwandle residents near Strand on Wednesday gathered outside the municipal offices in Strand demanding land and housing.
Earlier residents illegally invaded a piece of land in the area.
They were removed by law enforcement.
Demonstrators then moved to two community halls in Lwandle.
Subcouncil chairperson Chantal Serfontein said they were at the offices.
“The residents have refused to hand over the petition to myself as the chairperson, and they have demanded the leadership here like councillors. I told them that this gathering is totally illegal because they have not made any arrangements to hand over a memorandum,” Serfontein said.
Timeline
-
Protest action mustn't be reduced to just service delivery issues, says academica week ago
-
At least 37 to appear in court for public violence in Lwandle10 days ago
-
WC Community Safety MEC Winde calms for calm amid protests12 days ago
-
Calm restored after CT protests but Lwandle remains a red zone12 days ago
Popular in Local
-
Durban flood death toll rises to at least 51 - dept9 hours ago
-
KZN residents start rebuilding after deadly floods2 hours ago
-
ANC feels vindicated by High Court ruling over Free State election listsone hour ago
-
Rob Packham’s version of wife’s murder ‘fabricated’2 hours ago
-
Gordhan’s lawyers want clarity on Mkhwebane's Sars rogue unit probeone hour ago
-
Tony Leon: SA's current economic, political situation same as in 19896 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.