Lwandle residents protest for land, housing

CAPE TOWN - Lwandle residents near Strand on Wednesday gathered outside the municipal offices in Strand demanding land and housing.

Earlier residents illegally invaded a piece of land in the area.

They were removed by law enforcement.

Demonstrators then moved to two community halls in Lwandle.

Subcouncil chairperson Chantal Serfontein said they were at the offices.

“The residents have refused to hand over the petition to myself as the chairperson, and they have demanded the leadership here like councillors. I told them that this gathering is totally illegal because they have not made any arrangements to hand over a memorandum,” Serfontein said.