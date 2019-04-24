Tony Leon: SA's current economic, political situation same as in 1989
Former DA leader Tony Leon said that President Cyril Ramaphosa can be a game-changer but adds he hasn’t clearly seen Ramaphosa’s reform agenda feature in the ANC’s election campaign.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Tony Leon says South Africa is in as much trouble as it was 30 years ago just before apartheid fell.
Leon is back on his party’s national campaign trail for the first time in a decade.
He addressed a largely white audience at a hotel in Centurion on Tuesday night.
Tony Leon took a trip down memory lane, saying that the current economic and political situation in South Africa is the same as in 1989 when he first became an MP.
He said that South Africa was at a crossroads in that election when then-President FW de Klerk faced a choice of unbanning the African National Congress and releasing Nelson Mandela from prison, or not.
“But going back if I might to the kruispad, the watershed. Here’s the thing. Economically we are in as much trouble today as we were politically 30 years ago when FW took that decision to say change.”
Leon said that President Cyril Ramaphosa can be a game-changer but adds he hasn’t clearly seen Ramaphosa’s reform agenda feature in the ANC’s election campaign.
