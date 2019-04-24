Leon: SA currently battling bad economics, very bad politics

Former DA leader Tony Leon told Eyewitness News it was an 'interesting coincidence' that both him and former President Thabo Mbeki campaigned for their respective parties on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Thabo Mbeki and former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Tony Leon have both made an appearance on the campaign trail for the first time in a decade.

Their respective parties deployed the ex-leaders in the last stretch before the elections in an apparent hope to lure back their traditional voters.

Leon told Eyewitness News it was an “interesting coincidence” that both he and former President Thabo Mbeki campaigned for their respective parties on Tuesday.

“It’s what they call I think a correlation, not causation. I did this a long time ago and he certainly didn’t pop up because I was there, which is quite interesting.

“I suppose we are figures from a different age, the politics was very different and the economy was better then, also the economy was. Now we seem to have the worst of both worlds, with bad economics and very bad politics.”

Mbeki made an appearance at the African National Congress (ANC) pavilion at the Rand Easter Show on Tuesday, while Leon addressed a lunch at his old constituency in Houghton.

Leon is set to spend three days on the campaign trail in Gauteng, and he will also address meetings in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal.