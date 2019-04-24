KZN residents still reeling from devastating deadly floods

The death toll is now at 51 and five other people remain unaccounted for.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal residents are still reeling from this week’s heavy rains which have led to deadly floods, power cuts, and blocked roads.

Search and rescue operations resumed on Wednesday morning after more bodies were discovered overnight.



Local authorities said they were working to restore services to affected communities.

KZN Cooperative Governance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said residents had started to rebuild their homes.

“The teams are working hard to ensure that we restore electricity and water to those areas where power and water were cut off due to the damage to the infrastructure. So, mop-up operations and search and rescue are continuing this morning,” she said.

RAMAPHOSA VISITS KZN FLOOD AREAS

President Cyril Ramaphosa commended rescue teams for risking their lives in saving residents in the flood-stricken areas.

He sent his condolences to the families who lost loved ones.

“We felt that we needed to come and see for ourselves what is happening and what has happened. We pass our condolences to the families of those who have died in this terrible disaster,” he said.

President @CyrilRamaphosa visits a site in Chatsworth where 7 members of the family lost their lives when their home collapsed as a result of flood damage. President Ramaphosa laid a wreath and passed on a message of condolences to the family and local community. #KZNFloods pic.twitter.com/mPEFeI2BYX — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) April 24, 2019

Meanwhile, the president was also expected to also visit the Eastern Cape where severe thunderstorms could lead to more flooding.

Three people died due to heavy rain over the past few days.

Areas which could again be affected included Port Alfred, East London, and Port St Johns.

The Alfred Nzo District Municipality's spokesperson Lubabalo Majenge said a 12-year-old school girl had drowned in the Lubhacweni Village in KwBhaca.

She was crossing a flooded bridge.

Majenge said a 39-year-old woman’s body was found near a river in Mbizana and a man died in Ngqeleni.

He said meetings were being held to coordinate a response to the flooding.

“Currently, the district municipality is meeting with all the role players in the disaster joint operation where they will be coming up with plans on how they are going to respond,” Majenge said.

Authorities were urging residents, especially those in low lying areas, to monitor water levels and move to safer spaces if flooding occurs.