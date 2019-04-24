KZN residents still reeling from devastating deadly floods

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
Go

KZN residents still reeling from devastating deadly floods

The death toll is now at 51 and five other people remain unaccounted for.

A house in Amanzimtoti, Durban, suffered structural damage after a collapse due to heavy rain on 23 April 2019. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter
A house in Amanzimtoti, Durban, suffered structural damage after a collapse due to heavy rain on 23 April 2019. Picture: @ER24EMS/Twitter
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal residents are still reeling from this week’s heavy rains which have led to deadly floods, power cuts, and blocked roads.

The death toll is now at 51 and five other people remain unaccounted for.

Search and rescue operations resumed on Wednesday morning after more bodies were discovered overnight.

Local authorities said they were working to restore services to affected communities.

KZN Cooperative Governance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said residents had started to rebuild their homes.

“The teams are working hard to ensure that we restore electricity and water to those areas where power and water were cut off due to the damage to the infrastructure. So, mop-up operations and search and rescue are continuing this morning,” she said.

RAMAPHOSA VISITS KZN FLOOD AREAS

President Cyril Ramaphosa commended rescue teams for risking their lives in saving residents in the flood-stricken areas.

He sent his condolences to the families who lost loved ones.

“We felt that we needed to come and see for ourselves what is happening and what has happened. We pass our condolences to the families of those who have died in this terrible disaster,” he said.

Meanwhile, the president was also expected to also visit the Eastern Cape where severe thunderstorms could lead to more flooding.

Three people died due to heavy rain over the past few days.

Areas which could again be affected included Port Alfred, East London, and Port St Johns.

The Alfred Nzo District Municipality's spokesperson Lubabalo Majenge said a 12-year-old school girl had drowned in the Lubhacweni Village in KwBhaca.

She was crossing a flooded bridge.

Majenge said a 39-year-old woman’s body was found near a river in Mbizana and a man died in Ngqeleni.

He said meetings were being held to coordinate a response to the flooding.

“Currently, the district municipality is meeting with all the role players in the disaster joint operation where they will be coming up with plans on how they are going to respond,” Majenge said.

Authorities were urging residents, especially those in low lying areas, to monitor water levels and move to safer spaces if flooding occurs.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA