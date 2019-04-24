View all in Latest
Jennifer Garner leads People magazine’s beautiful list

People said it chose the ‘Alias’ actress for balancing her career and charitable work with the raising of her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

‘Alias’ actress Jennifer Garner. Picture: @JenniferGarner/Facebook.com.
‘Alias’ actress Jennifer Garner. Picture: @JenniferGarner/Facebook.com.
33 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES - Actress, businesswoman and children’s advocate Jennifer Garner is featured on the cover of People magazine’s annual beautiful issue, the magazine said on Tuesday.

People said it chose the 47-year-old Alias actress for balancing her career and charitable work with the raising of her three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

In addition to film and TV roles, Garner co-founded organic baby food company Once Upon a Farm and works as an ambassador for the advocacy group Save the Children.

Garner told People that she never considered herself “one of the pretty girls” when she was growing up in West Virginia. She described her style at the time as “band geek-chic.”

Her current “uniform” more often than not is workout clothes, or jeans, a sweater and sneakers, if she is not dressed up for a red carpet or photo shoot.

When she does get glammed up, Garner said her kids will ask “‘Can you wash your face? Can you put your hair in a ponytail and put your glasses and sweats on?’”
“And I see the compliment in that,” she said. “They just want me to look like Mom.”

People’s beautiful issue will hit newsstands on Friday.

