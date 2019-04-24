How you can help KZN and EC flood victims

Civil society group #CountryDuty have co-ordinated relief efforts for the victims of the KZN and Eastern Cape floods.

JOHANNESBURG – The eThekwini Municipality has been hit by heavy rains that have resulted in mudslides.

As a result, over 50 people have died, and hundreds of people have been displaced and are in desperate need of food and other necessities.

Several people are still unaccounted for, while some schools and universities remain closed due to the destruction.

Several people on Twitter have replied to the hashtag #CountryDuty and have pledged money, food and general assistance for the victims:

Bossa Café, Buhrein Estate

Times: Saturday (27/04/2019) 10am – 6pm and Sunday (28/04/2019) 8am – 12pm.

Contact Trevor on 067 768 7830 or Nomcebo on 084 577 7378. pic.twitter.com/qJNsjbkoYu — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019

Donating 150k to the families that lost their homes in Umlazi😭😭😭, its not enough so if you inspired by this post join me lets rebuild Ulmazi. #PrayForDurban #PrayForUmlazi❤️ pic.twitter.com/JJDXDcVLqI — Prince Kaybee (@PrinceKaybee_SA) April 23, 2019

My schedule for the next 3 days.



Please tag @CountryDutyZA and you’ll be directed and assisted with queries relating to #DurbanFloods & #PSJFloods #PortStJohnsFloods pic.twitter.com/wVMkFg66Si — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 24, 2019

