How you can help KZN and EC flood victims
Civil society group #CountryDuty have co-ordinated relief efforts for the victims of the KZN and Eastern Cape floods.
JOHANNESBURG – The eThekwini Municipality has been hit by heavy rains that have resulted in mudslides.
As a result, over 50 people have died, and hundreds of people have been displaced and are in desperate need of food and other necessities.
Several people are still unaccounted for, while some schools and universities remain closed due to the destruction.
Several people on Twitter have replied to the hashtag #CountryDuty and have pledged money, food and general assistance for the victims:
Bossa Café, Buhrein Estate— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 23, 2019
Times: Saturday (27/04/2019) 10am – 6pm and Sunday (28/04/2019) 8am – 12pm.
Contact Trevor on 067 768 7830 or Nomcebo on 084 577 7378. pic.twitter.com/qJNsjbkoYu
Donating 150k to the families that lost their homes in Umlazi😭😭😭, its not enough so if you inspired by this post join me lets rebuild Ulmazi. #PrayForDurban #PrayForUmlazi❤️ pic.twitter.com/JJDXDcVLqI— Prince Kaybee (@PrinceKaybee_SA) April 23, 2019
My schedule for the next 3 days.— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 24, 2019
Please tag @CountryDutyZA and you’ll be directed and assisted with queries relating to #DurbanFloods & #PSJFloods #PortStJohnsFloods pic.twitter.com/wVMkFg66Si
Thank you. I’ll be in touch. God bless. 🙏🏽❤️— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) April 23, 2019
Here guys ... let’s give what we can and help rebuild Umlazi. 💔 https://t.co/ZUg8EFLX1I— AKA (@akaworldwide) April 23, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Durban flood death toll rises to at least 51 - dept
-
Residents recount panic, horror of deadly KZN floods
-
Coastal mudslides, floods leave SA devastated
-
6-month-old baby among dead in Durban floods
-
Malema: Thabo Mbeki won’t save ANC from EFF thrashing at polls
-
Witness left shocked after man killed in Tygerberg Hospital shooting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.