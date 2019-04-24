Gordhan’s lawyers want clarity on Mkhwebane's Sars rogue unit probe
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is investigating allegations of improper and irregular conduct as well as violation of the Executive Ethics Code and follows a complaint from the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu.
PRETORIA - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has asked the Public Protector to cite the special circumstances she has relied on to investigate matters related to the so-called South African Revenue Service (Sars) rogue unit.
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is investigating allegations of improper and irregular conduct as well as the violation of the Executive Ethics Code and follows a complaint from the Economic Freedom Fighter’s deputy president Floyd Shivambu.
The Public Protector Act states a complaint shall not be investigated if it has not been referred to the office within two years of the matter taking place.
The allegations against Gordhan relate to his conduct while he was Sars commissioner more than a decade ago.
The minister’s attorney Tebogo Malatji said they had asked Mkhwebane to clarify the special circumstances she had relied on to pursue this complaint.
“If there are no special circumstances as described by the very act that applies to the office, we’ve got cause to ask why are you investigating this [because] it is old and has been investigated by other authorities,” Malatji said.
The public protector’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said the fact that law enforcement authorities had investigated and not pursued this matter was irrelevant.
“The public protector’s role is to primarily investigate maladministration, things like abuse of power and state resources and improper enrichment. The act stipulates a range of issues that constitute maladministration as opposed to criminal conduct,” he said.
Gordhan has been given until next Friday to respond to the allegations.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Tony Leon: SA's current economic, political situation same as in 1989
-
Malema: Thabo Mbeki won’t save ANC from EFF thrashing at polls
-
Maimane reports back on meeting with IEC over Alex protests
-
Malema: ANC 'resurrected' Mbeki because of the EFF
-
50 at 25: 'What difference will voting make?'
-
ANC feels vindicated by High Court ruling over Free State election lists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.