Death toll from Sri Lanka bombing attacks rises to 359 - police
Malema: Thabo Mbeki won’t save ANC from EFF thrashing at pollsPolitics
Leon: SA currently battling bad economics, very bad politicsPolitics
Gift of the Givers to distribute food parcels in flood-hit DurbanLocal
Durban flood death toll rises to at least 51 - deptLocal
Patricia de Lille challenges DA to prove she was fired as CT mayorPolitics
Death toll from Sri Lanka bombing attacks rises to 359 - police
Malema: Thabo Mbeki won’t save ANC from EFF thrashing at pollsPolitics
Leon: SA currently battling bad economics, very bad politicsPolitics
Gift of the Givers to distribute food parcels in flood-hit DurbanLocal
Durban flood death toll rises to at least 51 - deptLocal
Patricia de Lille challenges DA to prove she was fired as CT mayorPolitics
Malema: Thabo Mbeki won’t save ANC from EFF thrashing at pollsPolitics
Leon: SA currently battling bad economics, very bad politicsPolitics
Patricia de Lille challenges DA to prove she was fired as CT mayorPolitics
Malema: The EFF is the biggest player in this electionPolitics
Mbeki: There was a time I couldn’t campaign for the ANCPolitics
Malema: ANC 'resurrected' Mbeki because of the EFFPolitics
DA not ruling out any coalitions in key election battle provincesPolitics
FF Plus heads to Electoral Court to get BLF off the ballotPolitics
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The political chess game: To pardon a king or not?Opinion
Malema: Thabo Mbeki won’t save ANC from EFF thrashing at pollsPolitics
Leon: SA currently battling bad economics, very bad politicsPolitics
Patricia de Lille challenges DA to prove she was fired as CT mayorPolitics
Malema: The EFF is the biggest player in this electionPolitics
Mbeki: There was a time I couldn’t campaign for the ANCPolitics
EFF to commemorate May Day in AlexandraPolitics
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of electionsOpinion
OPINION: Semenya v IAAF: Implications for women’s participation in sportOpinion
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor peopleOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
Rand slips on stronger dollar, stocks upBusiness
Samsung delays launch of folding Galaxy smartphoneBusiness
UPDATE: Fired SABC COO Chris Maroleng to appeal disciplinary findingsBusiness
Gordhan: Eskom will continue to need short-term bailouts until it's stabilisedBusiness
Cash-strapped Fastjet forecasts marginal profit in 2019Africa
Facebook's flood of languages leave it struggling to monitor contentLifestyle
Jennifer Garner leads People magazine’s beautiful listLifestyle
Critics gush over the spectacle and story of ‘Avengers: Endgame’Lifestyle
PowerBall results: Tuesday 23 April 2019Lifestyle
Berlin court rules yoga can count as vocational trainingLifestyle
Rebel Wilson says she wants diverse acting rolesLifestyle
Train Comedy: Entertaining Cape Town commutersLifestyle
Hollywood celebrates the finale of the 'Avengers' moviesLifestyle
Facebook's flood of languages leave it struggling to monitor contentLifestyle
UK royals publish photos of Prince Louis to mark first birthdayLifestyle
Long breaks fastest goal record as Gray snatches late point for WatfordSport
Guardiola hits backs at Solskjaer’s ‘tactical’ fouling jibeSport
Elbow injury forces Anderson to skip clay seasonSport
Hendricks gets Mumbai Indians call-upSport
Sundowns draw level with Pirates after win over ChippaSport
Xasa warns of ‘serious repercussions’ if sports transformation targets not metSport
Malema: The EFF is the biggest player in this electionPolitics
Mbeki: There was a time I couldn’t campaign for the ANCPolitics
Coastal mudslides, floods leave SA devastatedLocal
Sri Lanka mourns bombing victimsWorld
Train Comedy: Entertaining Cape Town commutersLifestyle
DA challenges ANC to reveal its premier candidatesPolitics
The deadly Sri Lanka bombings: What happened?World
Who is the Judas in your life?Lifestyle
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
Death toll from Sri Lanka bombing attacks rises to 359 - police
The attacks were claimed on Tuesday by the Islamic State militant group, which said they were carried out by seven attackers but gave no evidence to support the claim.
COLOMBO - The death toll from the Easter Sunday suicide bombing attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka rose to 359, police said on Wednesday without providing any further details.
Police spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekera released the toll but did not give a breakdown of casualties from the three churches and four hotels hit by suicide bombers. The toll had been put at 321 on Tuesday, with about 500 people also wounded.
The attacks were claimed on Tuesday by the Islamic State militant group, which said they were carried out by seven attackers but gave no evidence to support the claim. If the Islamic State claim is true, that would make it one of the worst attacks carried out by the group outside Iraq and Syria.
