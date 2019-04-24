Lood De Jager the latest to join Sale Sharks

He is set to join fellow South Africans Faf de Klerk and Rohan Janse van Rensburg at the English franchise.

JOHANNESBURG - Lood De Jager has signed a three year contract with the Sale Sharks and will arrive in Manchester ahead of the 2019/20 Premiership season or if selected, after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

He is set to join fellow South Africans Faf de Klerk and Rohan Janse van Rensburg at the English franchise.

The 26-year-old started his career with the Cheetahs and quickly burst into the spotlight after a stellar first season.

The towering lock would go on to make 40 Super Rugby appearances for the Bloemfontein side and was named SA Rugby Player of the Year in 2015.

A year earlier in 2014, the 122kg second-row was selected for the Springboks at the age of 21.



The experienced line-out operator now has a total of 38 caps for South Africa.

In 2016 De Jager made the switch from Bloemfontein to Pretoria, signing for the Bulls ahead of the 2017 Super Rugby Season.

De Jager was awarded the captaincy ahead of the 2019 season but has been out of action since February due to a shoulder injury.

Speaking to the club's website De Jager said, “Firstly it is a great honour for me to join Sale Sharks, they are a club with great tradition and really high ambitions and they are building something really special. It’s exciting to be a part of and I'm looking forward to joining up with the guys in Manchester later in the year.”