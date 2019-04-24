Dan Matjila overstepped his authority by suspending me - PIC secretary
PIC company secretary Bongani Mathebula was accused of leaking confidential PIC information to an alleged whistle-blower but has since been reinstated.
CAPE TOWN - The Public Investment Corporation's (PIC) company secretary Bongani Mathebula has accused former CEO Dan Matjila of overstepping his authority by unfairly suspending her last year.
Mathebula was accused of leaking confidential PIC information to an alleged whistle-blower but has since been reinstated.
Mathebula said she was shocked when Matjila called her into a meeting and told her he didn't know what she was doing and whom she was reporting to.
She was then referred to a disciplinary hearing where she was cleared.
Mathebula testified that Matjila told her he no longer wanted her to deal with the board as she was not trustworthy.
“I asked him if the board was aware of this and he said he would communicate the same to the board. I was surprised how a CEO would’ve taken such a drastic decision on a matter which required the board without the board having a knowledge on the matter. The PIC MoI (memorandum of incorporation) makes it very clear in paragraph 16 that the appointment of a secretary is a matter reserved for the board.”
