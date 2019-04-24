View all in Latest
City of Cape Town deploys 100 officers to fight gang crime in Bonteheuwel

Ward councillor Angus McKenzie said although the effort won't eradicate crime, it will aid the fight against gangsterism, drugs and other crimes in the Cape Town suburb.

A Cape Town Metro police vehicle. Picture: Supplied
A Cape Town Metro police vehicle. Picture: Supplied
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A hundred City of Cape Town law enforcement officers will be permanently deployed to Bonteheuwel from June to curb gang violence, says a city official.

The Bonteheuwel Neighbourhood Safety Team was launched on Wednesday.

At least 25 people have been killed in the area since the start of the year.

“The neighbourhood safety team is a basket of services which includes a 100 law enforcement officers and social development teams to work within communities such as Bonteheuwel experiencing gang war,” said ward councillor Angus McKenzie.

McKenzie added that although the effort would not eradicate crime, it would aid the fight against gangsterism, drugs and other crimes in the suburb.

“This is not a silver bullet to stopping gangsterism and drugs, but what this brings is a higher level of visibility of law enforcement. That is what is lacking in this area.

“Gangsters are seemingly taking control because there is no visible policing, there’s no visibility of any law enforcement,” he said.

Earlier this month Police Minister Bheki Cele said the Western Cape was better off thanks to the introduction of Operation Thunder and the police anti-gang unit to areas bearing the brunt of gang-related crime in the area.

Operation Thunder, through which members of specialised units were deployed to various areas across Cape Town, was introduced last year, along with the anti-gang unit.

