Cape Town train fire suspect to appear in court
A train was torched on platform 13 over the Easter long weekend, which led to another train catching fire.
CAPE TOWN - The man suspected of burning a train at Cape Town station is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
Twelve coaches were gutted, costing Metrorail R33 million in damages.
Meanwhile, Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato has called for a meeting with transport officials.
“I envisage a meeting will all roleplayers to discuss the torching to train. Such a meeting is long overdue.”
Metrorail had just managed to boost its train sets capacity from 39 in December to 60 in mid-April. There had been no major infrastructure damage, like a train fire, in six months, until Sunday’s incident.
Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker said that police need to try and find out what the motive is behind the attacks, as he believes it’s not related to frustrations over the slow service.
Walker said that this latest incident will hamper service even further now.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
