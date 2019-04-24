Cape Town City's McCarthy angered by poor state of refereeing in PSL

Benni McCarthy says he's urged the league to act on the perceived refereeing standards.

CAPE TOWN – Benni McCarthy was angered by the officiating after 10-man Cape Town City stole a 1-1 draw against Highlands Park at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night.

After 18 minutes, City was already a man down when Kermit Erasmus was given a straight red card for a malicious kick on Mothobi Mvala.

Thereafter, Tendai Ndoro gave the visitors the lead in the 56th minute but the speedy Craig Martin leveled matters with six minutes remaining.

Cape Town City remains in fifth and Highlands Park are in eighth spot.

"That’s what they wanted us to do. From the first minute, you watch and it’s the same referee every single time. Every time we get him. Against Wits, he gave them a penalty and apologised after that. Every time they want to apologise for the sh*t that they put on the pitch."

McCarthy feels the ref was correct in the Erasmus red card.

“It was a good game of football I think. We tried to make the most by going at them. Kermit, stupid reaction, [he was] provoked I would say but then you bite and you leave your team with 10 men. In the end, the guys fought.”

McCarthy says he's urged the league to act on the perceived refereeing standards.

“But this can’t go on longer. It’s either the league steps up, educate the referees properly or I’ll rather take myself out of the equation because it’s not worth coaching when you have to suffer every single time like tonight.

“You can’t even talk or ask why they give certain decisions. I’m like a joke now man.”

