Cape Town City's McCarthy angered by poor state of refereeing in PSL
Benni McCarthy says he's urged the league to act on the perceived refereeing standards.
CAPE TOWN – Benni McCarthy was angered by the officiating after 10-man Cape Town City stole a 1-1 draw against Highlands Park at the Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night.
After 18 minutes, City was already a man down when Kermit Erasmus was given a straight red card for a malicious kick on Mothobi Mvala.
Thereafter, Tendai Ndoro gave the visitors the lead in the 56th minute but the speedy Craig Martin leveled matters with six minutes remaining.
Cape Town City remains in fifth and Highlands Park are in eighth spot.
"That’s what they wanted us to do. From the first minute, you watch and it’s the same referee every single time. Every time we get him. Against Wits, he gave them a penalty and apologised after that. Every time they want to apologise for the sh*t that they put on the pitch."
McCarthy feels the ref was correct in the Erasmus red card.
“It was a good game of football I think. We tried to make the most by going at them. Kermit, stupid reaction, [he was] provoked I would say but then you bite and you leave your team with 10 men. In the end, the guys fought.”
McCarthy says he's urged the league to act on the perceived refereeing standards.
“But this can’t go on longer. It’s either the league steps up, educate the referees properly or I’ll rather take myself out of the equation because it’s not worth coaching when you have to suffer every single time like tonight.
“You can’t even talk or ask why they give certain decisions. I’m like a joke now man.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Sport
-
Long breaks fastest goal record as Gray snatches late point for Watford
-
Guardiola hits backs at Solskjaer’s ‘tactical’ fouling jibe
-
Sundowns draw level with Pirates after win over Chippa
-
Hendricks gets Mumbai Indians call-up
-
Billiat unscathed after car accident, available for Arrows match
-
Title, top 4 and pride at stake in massive Manchester derby
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.