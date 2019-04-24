Bodies of 2 children found in a ditch in White River

It is understood the children, aged six and seven, did not return home from school earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating after the bodies of two children were found in a ditch next to a stream in White River, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday.

Police say their bodies were found by a White River resident after a long search.

Spokesperson Leonard Hlathi said: “This morning, the search also continued on which community members recovered the bodies of these young girls in a ditch just next to a stream."

He urged anyone with information that might assist the police to come forward so those responsible can be held accountable.