Bodies of 2 children found in a ditch in White River

Rand weakens as consumer confidence declines, stocks downBusiness
Bodies of 2 children found in a ditch in White RiverLocal
Alan Winde urges DA voters not to allow an ANC-EFF coalition in WCPolitics
Molefe just can’t win: Another court orders him to pay back the Eskom moneyBusiness
Britain's Obama moment? What Harry & Meghan's baby says about raceWorld
Alan Winde urges DA voters not to allow an ANC-EFF coalition in WCPolitics
Molefe just can’t win: Another court orders him to pay back the Eskom moneyBusiness
SA floods: Air force called in to help with rescue operations in Port St JohnsLocal
2 women arrested after Philippi mall robberyLocal
2019 election lists: ANC urges disgruntled members to focus on campaigningPolitics
It's our right to campaign anywhere, says Magashule after cold Hermanus welcomePolitics
No DA apology for De Lille just yet as court ruling postponedPolitics
Tony Leon: SA's current economic, political situation same as in 1989Politics
Struggle stalwarts urge voters to hold politicians accountablePolitics
50 at 25: 'What difference will voting make?'Politics
Malema: Thabo Mbeki won’t save ANC from EFF thrashing at pollsPolitics
Leon: SA currently battling bad economics, very bad politicsPolitics
Patricia de Lille challenges DA to prove she was fired as CT mayorPolitics
ANC feels vindicated by High Court ruling over Free State election listsPolitics
Gordhan’s lawyers want clarity on Mkhwebane's Sars rogue unit probePolitics
Maimane reports back on meeting with IEC over Alex protestsPolitics
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of electionsOpinion
OPINION: Semenya v IAAF: Implications for women’s participation in sportOpinion
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor peopleOpinion
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
Twitter users younger, better educated than general public: surveyBusiness
Dan Matjila overstepped his authority by suspending me - PIC secretaryBusiness
Numsa wants reasons for court granting Comair strike interdictBusiness
South African consumer confidence dips further in Q1Local
Sibanye-Stillwater production yet to return to normal after wage strike endsBusiness
Britain's Obama moment? What Harry & Meghan's baby says about raceWorld
Hollywood star for ‘Family-Guy’ creator Seth MacFarlaneLifestyle
Jussie Smollett lawyers sued by alleged hoax accomplicesLifestyle
Netflix spared as Academy keeps Oscars rule unchangedLifestyle
Diddy's focus is on family after Kim Porter's deathLifestyle
Jennifer Garner leads People magazine’s beautiful listLifestyle
Critics gush over the spectacle and story of ‘Avengers: Endgame’Lifestyle
PowerBall results: Tuesday 23 April 2019Lifestyle
Lood De Jager the latest to join Sale SharksSport
London Marathon success would rival all my titles - FarahSport
FA welcomes players' anti-racism manifesto, warns against unilateral actionSport
Mercedes' Bottas out for Baku revengeSport
Solskjaer warns United will have to wait for next Premier League titleSport
First all-women team from Africa to tackle Mount EverestSport
Philippines hit by 2 earthquakes in 1 week: These are the factsWorld
Hollywood star for ‘Family-Guy’ creator Seth MacFarlaneLifestyle
Lesufi opens walkway at Hoërskool DriehoekLocal
R20bn project will create 10,000 jobs in City of JohannesburgLocal
What does a 5-month mining strike mean for the community?Local
Malema: The EFF is the biggest player in this electionPolitics
Mbeki: There was a time I couldn’t campaign for the ANCPolitics
Coastal mudslides, floods leave SA devastatedLocal
Sri Lanka mourns bombing victimsWorld
Bodies of 2 children found in a ditch in White River
It is understood the children, aged six and seven, did not return home from school earlier this week.
JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating after the bodies of two children were found in a ditch next to a stream in White River, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday.
It is understood the children, aged six and seven, did not return home from school earlier this week.
Police say their bodies were found by a White River resident after a long search.
Spokesperson Leonard Hlathi said: “This morning, the search also continued on which community members recovered the bodies of these young girls in a ditch just next to a stream."
He urged anyone with information that might assist the police to come forward so those responsible can be held accountable.
Timeline
-
Funeral service for 4 Mpumalanga kids to be held today106 days ago
-
Body of newborn found in Northern Cape landfill209 days ago
-
#CrimeStats reaction: Increase in violence against women & children a crisis225 days ago
-
Family of murdered Philippi toddler calls for suspect to remain behind bars232 days ago
