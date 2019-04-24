ANC feels vindicated by High Court ruling over Free State election lists

Disgruntled members wanted the court to declare as unlawful a December list conference to nominate individuals for Parliament and the provincial legislature.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday said it felt vindicated by the High Court’s decision to strike off the roll a case brought by members of the party’s Free State executive committee contesting its election lists.

The disgruntled members wanted the court to declare as unconstitutional and unlawful a December list conference held in the province to nominate individuals for Parliament and the provincial legislature.

They claimed that the final list which the party submitted to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) last month was not reflective of decisions made by ANC branches.

“There was a big issue about the objections to the ANC lists, we were cleared by the IEC and the judiciary in terms of our processes, so it becomes evident from time to time that in some instances we are wrongly accused,” said ANC acting national spokesperson Dakota Legoete.

The High Court was also scheduled to hear a similar matter by ANC Limpopo provincial executive committee member Ponani Makhubele who was also challenging the list compilation process in that province.