Alex protest leaders looking forward to inter-ministerial committee meeting
The committee is expected to meet with leaders of the Alex Total Shutdown Movement who had organised recent protests in the township.
JOHANNESBURG – The inter-ministerial committee appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with service delivery grievances in Alexandra is expected to visit the area on Wednesday morning.
Residents, who have been demanding better services and strong action against crime, snubbed Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba earlier this month, a few days after Ramaphosa addressed them.
One of the shutdown leaders and ward councillor Tefo Raphadu said that they are looking forward to today's meeting.
“Expecting the feedback from the task team to see what can they do in terms of assisting and coming up with solutions to challenges that we’ve raised.
“So, for example, the Minister of Environmental Affairs will look at Piktiup issues, Bheki Cele will at issues around police and JMPD.”
