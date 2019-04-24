Alan Winde urges DA voters not to allow an ANC-EFF coalition in WC
One of the DA's elections messages has been a warning about an ANC and EFF coalition that could take over control of the Western Cape.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Western Cape premier candidate Alan Winde has warned the party against being complacent as it heads to the polls.
He's conceded opposition parties such as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African National Congress (ANC) could pose a threat to the DA, which has been in control of the Western Cape for a decade.
The latest polling data from research firm Markdata shows the DA and ANC losing support to the EFF.
The DA also has had to deal with new political entrant, the Good party, which is led by Patricia de Lille.
It’s for this reason that Winde has called on the party’s supporters to come out in their numbers.
“Our DA voters need to understand that we need to get them out because there is always a chance – and the ANC and the EFF are very hungry in this province – and we don’t want an ANC-EFF coalition.”
The province has also seen intensive ANC campaigning with heavyweights such as secretary-general Ace Magashule driving home the party's election promises.
Winde said this was why the DA couldn’t afford to dilly-dally around small parties and should get at least 51% of the provincial vote.
