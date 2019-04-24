AfriForum calls for return of police reservists after farm attacks
Over the Easter weekend, there were two attacks on elderly women on Villiersdorp and Redelinghuys farms.
CAPE TOWN - Lobby group AfriForum is calling on the government to bring the police reservists back into communities, including rural areas, following a recent spate of attacks on farms.
The group recorded 15 attacks on farms across the country since Thursday, 18 April.
According to AfriForum, the 72-year-old woman in Redelinghuys was allegedly raped on Friday and in Villiersdorp a 60-year-old woman was attacked on Monday.
Police have confirmed the attacks are under investigation and a 28-year-old man is in custody for the Redelinghuys incident.
Head of AfriForum’s Community Safety Unit, Ian Cameron, said that since the start of the year there have been 120 attacks on farms, including 15 murders.
He said that in 2010, there were 63,000 reservist police members and at the end of 2018 only 10,000.
“A reservist system will give the community a sense of statutory power. That can have a major influence on combating crime in rural areas and make it clear to the government that without a healthy and safe rural community you cannot build a sustainable economy.”
Cameron said that there has been a significant increase over the past two years.
