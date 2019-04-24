View all in Latest
Magashule gets the cold shoulder in Hermanus

Under the watchful eye of security, Ace Magashule and several hundred supporters went ahead with campaigning after they were denied entry into a campsite.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule campaigns in Hermanus on 24 April 2019. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.
African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule campaigns in Hermanus on 24 April 2019. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.
25 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule's convoy has been blocked from entering a campsite in Hermanus.

It's understood Magashule was invited by community leaders in Paradise Park. However, when he arrived on Wednesday, he and ANC supporters were told by security they couldn’t enter without an invitation.

After a brief scuffle with Paradise Park security, ANC supporters burst through the gates.

Some of the supporters shouted: “Open the gate… we’re going to wait here.”

Under the watchful eye of security, Magashule and several hundred supporters went ahead with campaigning.

The campsite comprises chalets, rondavels and caravans.

Prior to his visit, Magashule vowed they would not be stopped.

“[They said] only 12 people are allowed to go there, and we said there is no such, we have a right to campaign everywhere.”

Magashule has also been meeting supporters, some wearing ANC T-shirts.

