2019 election lists: ANC urges disgruntled members to focus on campaigning

On Wednesday, a High Court struck off the roll-an application by ANC Free State members who wanted the provincial list conference to be declared invalid.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has called on its disgruntled members to refocus their energy on campaigning for the party ahead of next month’s general elections instead of dragging the organisation to court over its list of candidates for Parliament and provincial legislatures.

On Wednesday, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg struck off the roll an application by three ANC Free State members who wanted the provincial list conference to be declared unconstitutional and invalid.

The members, including former arts and culture MEC Dan Kgothule, were unhappy that their names were excluded from the list of candidates to represent the party in Parliament.

They claimed the final list, which the party submitted to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) last month, was not reflective of the decisions made by ANC branches.

A court in Mpumalanga on Tuesday also ruled against ANC members who wanted to have the provincial executive committee (PEC) dissolved.

The governing party still has to deal with another case scheduled to be heard next week in which Limpopo PEC member Ponani Makhubele wants to fight her exclusion from the party’s list.

ANC acting national spokesperson Dakota Legoete said aggrieved members should just focus on elections.

“Let’s all focus on the election campaign to deliver an ANC victory come 8 May,” he said.

Legoete called on ANC members to exhaust all internal party processes before dragging the party to court.

