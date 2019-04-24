2019 election lists: ANC urges disgruntled members to focus on campaigning
On Wednesday, a High Court struck off the roll-an application by ANC Free State members who wanted the provincial list conference to be declared invalid.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) has called on its disgruntled members to refocus their energy on campaigning for the party ahead of next month’s general elections instead of dragging the organisation to court over its list of candidates for Parliament and provincial legislatures.
On Wednesday, the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg struck off the roll an application by three ANC Free State members who wanted the provincial list conference to be declared unconstitutional and invalid.
The members, including former arts and culture MEC Dan Kgothule, were unhappy that their names were excluded from the list of candidates to represent the party in Parliament.
They claimed the final list, which the party submitted to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) last month, was not reflective of the decisions made by ANC branches.
A court in Mpumalanga on Tuesday also ruled against ANC members who wanted to have the provincial executive committee (PEC) dissolved.
The governing party still has to deal with another case scheduled to be heard next week in which Limpopo PEC member Ponani Makhubele wants to fight her exclusion from the party’s list.
ANC acting national spokesperson Dakota Legoete said aggrieved members should just focus on elections.
“Let’s all focus on the election campaign to deliver an ANC victory come 8 May,” he said.
Legoete called on ANC members to exhaust all internal party processes before dragging the party to court.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
It's our right to campaign anywhere, says Magashule after cold Hermanus welcome
-
ANC feels vindicated by High Court ruling over Free State election lists
-
Malema: Thabo Mbeki won’t save ANC from EFF thrashing at polls
-
Gordhan’s lawyers want clarity on Mkhwebane's Sars rogue unit probe
-
Tony Leon: SA's current economic, political situation same as in 1989
-
Maimane reports back on meeting with IEC over Alex protests
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.