2 women arrested after Philippi mall robbery

CAPE TOWN - Police recovered 75 stolen cellphones after arresting two women on Wednesday in connection with a robbery at Junction Mall in Philippi.

Cash, perfumes and a saxophone were also confiscated following the mall robbery on Tuesday.

“The two female occupants that were found at the residence, aged 70 and 21, were arrested, while the four suspects who perpetrated the robbery are still being sought. The two suspects are expected to make a court experience once they have been charged,” police spokesperson Andre Traut said.

At the same time, police are yet to make arrests after apparent gang violence spilled onto the grounds of Tygerberg Hospital.

Thirty-five-year-old Jonathon Hein was shot dead in the parking area of Tygerberg Hospital where he had gone for treatment.

Police said Hein was attacked by two gunmen.

It was reported that he was affiliated to gangs in Elsies Rivier.