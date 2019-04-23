Xasa warns of ‘serious repercussions’ if sports transformation targets not met

-
Sri Lanka mourns bombing victimsWorld
-
Chris Maroleng fired as SABC COOBusiness
-
Alcohol abuse putting massive strain on CT health facilitiesLocal
-
Xasa warns of ‘serious repercussions’ if sports transformation targets not metSport
-
FF Plus heads to Electoral Court to get BLF off the ballotPolitics
-
WC traffic chief ‘pleased’ with officers’ work over Easter weekendLocal
-
Chris Maroleng fired as SABC COOBusiness
-
Alcohol abuse putting massive strain on CT health facilitiesLocal
-
Xasa warns of ‘serious repercussions’ if sports transformation targets not metSport
-
FF Plus heads to Electoral Court to get BLF off the ballotPolitics
-
WC traffic chief ‘pleased’ with officers’ work over Easter weekendLocal
-
Seasonal firefighters awarded for battling CT firesLocal
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The political chess game: To pardon a king or not?Opinion
-
DA challenges ANC to reveal its premier candidatesPolitics
-
South Africans take their freedoms for granted, say struggle veteransPolitics
-
Elections 2019: Will Patricia de Lille’s Good party make a dent in WC?Politics
-
IEC: Preparations on track for 8 May pollsLocal
-
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerationsPolitics
-
DA says Sitole will monitor probe into claims ANC instigated Alex protestsPolitics
-
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of electionsOpinion
-
South Africa still waiting on post-apartheid promisesPolitics
-
FF Plus heads to Electoral Court to get BLF off the ballotPolitics
-
Mbeki urges respect for Sudan’s sovereigntyLocal
-
LISTEN: SA elders reflect on 25 years of democracyPolitics
-
Maimane not concerned about gender quota for nowLocal
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The political chess game: To pardon a king or not?Opinion
-
DA challenges ANC to reveal its premier candidatesPolitics
-
SAM MKOKELI: Behind the ANC's smokescreen ahead of electionsOpinion
-
OPINION: Semenya v IAAF: Implications for women’s participation in sportOpinion
-
OPINION: How portrayal of protest in SA denigrates poor peopleOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Implementing anti-corruption plans is better than promisesOpinion
-
OPINION: Rekindling hope is the missing elixir needed to fix SA’s economyOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: Avoiding protests? Be prepared for criminalityOpinion
Chris Maroleng fired as SABC COO
-
Gordhan: Eskom will continue to need short-term bailouts until it's stabilisedBusiness
-
Cash-strapped Fastjet forecasts marginal profit in 2019Africa
-
Facebook's flood of languages leave it struggling to monitor contentLifestyle
-
Rand, bonds little changed, stocks set to open higherBusiness
-
Families, business owners count cost of Amcu strikeBusiness
-
Gordhan: Eskom not about to collapseBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Train Comedy: Entertaining Cape Town commutersLifestyle
-
Hollywood celebrates the finale of the 'Avengers' moviesLifestyle
-
Facebook's flood of languages leave it struggling to monitor contentLifestyle
-
UK royals publish photos of Prince Louis to mark first birthdayLifestyle
-
End of ‘Avengers’ movies cloaked in high-level Hollywood secrecyLifestyle
-
Prince memoir to be released in OctoberLifestyle
-
EXPLAINER: How the world can gear up for the fight against cancerLifestyle
-
Pink will no longer post photos of kids onlineLifestyle
-
Emilia Clarke's says it 'took balls' to play Daenerys on 'Game of Thrones'Lifestyle
-
SA Rugby achieves EPG transformation benchmarkSport
-
Billiat unscathed after car accident, available for Arrows matchSport
-
Morgan Mamila quits as Chippa CEOSport
-
Title, top 4 and pride at stake in massive Manchester derbySport
-
Chelsea up to fourth after frustrating Burnley drawSport
-
Good to be World Cup underdogs, says Pakistan captain SarfrazSport
Popular Topics
-
Train Comedy: Entertaining Cape Town commutersLifestyle
-
DA challenges ANC to reveal its premier candidatesPolitics
-
The deadly Sri Lanka bombings: What happened?World
-
Who is the Judas in your life?Lifestyle
-
Political parties celebrate Easter with fellow South AfricansPolitics
-
Diver who helped rescue Thai soccer team is rescued himselfWorld
-
On the Couch: Development, giving back key elements for Stormers' Craig BarrySport
-
How long will it take for District Six claimants to get restitution?Local
-
EFF Limpopo reacts to Ramaphosa’s visit: 'They bused people here'Politics
CARTOON: Political Eggs-aggerations
-
CARTOON: Whose line is it anyway?Politics
-
CARTOON: The best democracy money can buyPolitics
-
CARTOON: Failure To LaunchPolitics
-
CARTOON: Farce About AcePolitics
-
CARTOON: Xenophobia By Any Other Name...Politics
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
- Tue
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 19°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 31°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 16°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 14°C
Xasa warns of ‘serious repercussions’ if sports transformation targets not met
The big five sporting federations including cricket, rugby and soccer achieved 50% of the prescribed targets, with soccer scoring the highest with 89%.
JOHANNESBURG - Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa has warned of serious repercussions for federations that don’t comply with transformation targets.
On Tuesday Xasa released the sixth edition of the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) status report which deals with transformation in sport.
The 2017/18 EPG status report has shown a slight improvement compared to the one released last year.
The big five sporting federations, including cricket, rugby and soccer, achieved 50% of the prescribed targets, with soccer scoring the highest with 89%.
But the sports minister has warned that poor performing bodies such as Athletics South Africa will face serious consequences for their non-compliance.
In the past, federations have been banned from hosting and/or bidding to host global tournaments in the country for not meeting transformation targets.
Popular in Sport
-
SA Rugby achieves EPG transformation benchmarkone hour ago
-
Billiat unscathed after car accident, available for Arrows match2 hours ago
-
Title, top 4 and pride at stake in massive Manchester derby7 hours ago
-
Morgan Mamila quits as Chippa CEO5 hours ago
-
The 2019 Proteas World Cup squad5 days ago
-
Male runner dies at Two Oceans Marathon3 days ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.