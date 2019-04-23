Xasa warns of ‘serious repercussions’ if sports transformation targets not met

The big five sporting federations including cricket, rugby and soccer achieved 50% of the prescribed targets, with soccer scoring the highest with 89%.

JOHANNESBURG - Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa has warned of serious repercussions for federations that don’t comply with transformation targets.

On Tuesday Xasa released the sixth edition of the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) status report which deals with transformation in sport.

The 2017/18 EPG status report has shown a slight improvement compared to the one released last year.

The big five sporting federations, including cricket, rugby and soccer, achieved 50% of the prescribed targets, with soccer scoring the highest with 89%.

But the sports minister has warned that poor performing bodies such as Athletics South Africa will face serious consequences for their non-compliance.

In the past, federations have been banned from hosting and/or bidding to host global tournaments in the country for not meeting transformation targets.